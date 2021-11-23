Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently:

11/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

11/5/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

9/29/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HBM stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.98. 2,437,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,489. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

