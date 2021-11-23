Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently:
- 11/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.50.
- 11/5/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.
- 11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
- 10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.
- 9/29/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
HBM stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.98. 2,437,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,489. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
