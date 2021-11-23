Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PLBY Group (PLBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – PLBY Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

11/16/2021 – PLBY Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – PLBY Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. 62,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,510. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 882,469 shares of company stock worth $22,807,773 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

