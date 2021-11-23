Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):

11/11/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $74.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $76.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Pinterest is no longer covered by analysts at Bank of America Co..

9/30/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Also, enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues in the near term. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 11,684,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228,573. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

