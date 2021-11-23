Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.61

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.61 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Record shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 116,238 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.33 million and a P/E ratio of 26.30.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

