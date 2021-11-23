Record plc (LON:REC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Record plc (LON:REC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:REC opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.27 million and a PE ratio of 28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.61. Record has a 1 year low of GBX 37.11 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41).

Get Record alerts:

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.