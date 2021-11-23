Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Acquires A$58,352.82 in Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Daryl Henthorn bought 972,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,352.82 ($41,680.59).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.
Redbank Copper Company Profile
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Redbank Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbank Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.