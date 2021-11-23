Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Michael Hannington Acquires 3,250,000 Shares

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Michael Hannington purchased 3,250,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$61,750.00 ($44,107.14).

Michael Hannington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redbank Copper alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Hannington purchased 1,000,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Redbank Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbank Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.