Redd (RDD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,743.23 or 0.99088404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044864 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.90 or 0.00551645 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

