ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $69.23 million and approximately $171,176.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,438.38 or 0.99401878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.00331161 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00499728 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00187609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013288 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001586 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.