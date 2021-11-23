Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 980 at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

RDW stock opened at GBX 659.80 ($8.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.15.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

