Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Redrow alerts:

OTCMKTS RDWWF remained flat at $$9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Redrow has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.