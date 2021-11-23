Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Cap of $429.64 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $429.64 million and approximately $62.12 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00390087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

