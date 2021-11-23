Refinable (FINE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $774,280.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Refinable has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $774,280.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.10 or 0.07473046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,189.62 or 0.99667054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.