reflect.finance Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $665,217.38 and approximately $12,183.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00239218 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,444,723 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

