Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.18

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 6709207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

