renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $57,230.65 or 0.99213044 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $981.35 million and $11.28 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,147 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

