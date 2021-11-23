Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 44% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 44% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.46 or 0.00011463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $86.72 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00237405 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,663,736 coins and its circulating supply is 172,063,163 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.