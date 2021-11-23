Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.