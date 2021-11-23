REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 261.1% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $5.10 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.80 or 0.07508709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.73 or 0.99862683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

