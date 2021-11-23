Request (REQ) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Request has a market cap of $205.63 million and $10.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00236928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.