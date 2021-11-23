Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 23rd (AAL, ADS, ARL, CBK, DGE, EOAN, GBG, GYC, HFG, RI)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €294.00 ($334.09) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €32.30 ($36.70) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($7.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($14.77) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.30 ($31.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($273.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €134.00 ($152.27) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

