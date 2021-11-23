Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 23rd (AAL, ADS, ARL, CBK, DGE, EOAN, GBG, GYC, HFG, RI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €294.00 ($334.09) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

was given a €32.30 ($36.70) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($7.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($14.77) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.30 ($31.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($273.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €134.00 ($152.27) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

