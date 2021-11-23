Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 23rd (AANNF, ABBV, ACLLF, AEDFF, BADFF, BGRY, BMBL, BRRAY, BTDPY, BYLOF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $117.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

