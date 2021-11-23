Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/10/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/10/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/10/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.

11/10/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/22/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/7/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/6/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $293.00 to $268.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $359.00 price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

9/29/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $433.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $451.00 price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $321.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

