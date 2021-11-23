Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Goodfood Market (GDDFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS: GDDFF):

11/22/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

11/18/2021 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDDFF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 6,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

