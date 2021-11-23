Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/6/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

11/4/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $197.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $190.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $190.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.39. 193,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,157. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.82 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $920,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

