Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 6.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

About Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.