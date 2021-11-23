Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $492.15

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 492.15 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.61). Restore shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58), with a volume of 79,658 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RST. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Restore alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £687.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 492.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 452.23.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.