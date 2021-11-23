Reviewing Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) and Its Competitors

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS: JAGGF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Jaguar Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.67% 13.56% Jaguar Mining Competitors -2,152.12% 6.78% -0.01%

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Jaguar Mining pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.6% and pay out 62.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 691 2346 2728 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.39%. Given Jaguar Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million $72.28 million 6.18 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -14.19

Jaguar Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

