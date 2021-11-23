Reviewing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 9.22 -$417.39 million ($4.56) -19.27 NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.48 $44.02 million ($0.79) -97.37

NexPoint Residential Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.50%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -36.42% -352.82% -7.07% NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05%

Volatility & Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

