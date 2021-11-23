Revolution Populi Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and approximately $434,436.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

