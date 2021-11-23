Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
NYSE RVLV opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $89.60.
In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,057,712 shares of company stock worth $72,006,701. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Revolve Group by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 116,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.