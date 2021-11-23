Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE RVLV opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,057,712 shares of company stock worth $72,006,701. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Revolve Group by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 116,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

