RING X PLATFORM Achieves Market Cap of $22.45 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $22.45 million and $39.02 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00238785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 303,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

