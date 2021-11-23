RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $207.49

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $207.49 and last traded at $208.81, with a volume of 42217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.63.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,452 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.