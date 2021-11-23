Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0204

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $88,743.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00105827 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

