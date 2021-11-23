Rise Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $9,708.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded up 69.7% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026279 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001632 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003920 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,894,623 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

