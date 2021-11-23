Ritocoin (RITO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $378,313.46 and approximately $239.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00071631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.89 or 0.07485150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,402.20 or 0.99738940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,653,134,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,875,970 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

