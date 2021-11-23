Rivetz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $300,152.01 and approximately $111.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00238275 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00087722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.