Rob Orgel Sells 30,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. 1,410,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,431. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.