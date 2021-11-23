Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 18,652 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

