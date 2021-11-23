Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $803.21.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $668.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

