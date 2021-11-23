Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 1,743 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $439.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Argus raised their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.