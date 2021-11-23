Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 4,457 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.