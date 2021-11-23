Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 5,175 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,580,000 after purchasing an additional 679,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

