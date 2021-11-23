Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 76,599 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.85% of Adtalem Global Education worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 85.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 372.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 155.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

