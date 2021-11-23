Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,057,000. Amundi bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

