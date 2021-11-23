Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

