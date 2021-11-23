Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.06% of V.F. worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

