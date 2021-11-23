Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in HP were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

