Robeco Schweiz AG Has $18.74 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $363.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.12. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

