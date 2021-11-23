Robeco Schweiz AG Has $9.25 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

NYSE HD opened at $408.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

